Alaska's adorable puppy bus heads to doggy daycare

Did you ride the school bus as a kid? Envision that- but instead of schoolchildren dreading another day of the agony of learning, it's full of panting, bright-eyed dogs on their way to another day at doggy daycare. Mo Mountain Mutts of Skagway, Alaska has made this daydream a reality with a so-called 'puppy bus' that has been making the rounds on TikTok. It's whimsical, novel, and above all, adorable- the perfect recipe for both virality and bringing a smile to your face.