Adopt and name storm drains in San Francisco

Good people of San Francisco, the Stormy McStormdrainface of your dreams is waiting for you.

You may have heard we've been having some extreme wet weather here in California. Well, with all the flooding, San Francisco is reminding its citizens of its Adopt a Drain program. Keeping their 25,000 storm drains clear of leaves and debris is crucial in preventing flooding and the city wants the help of volunteer "drain adopters."

Adopt a drain, give it a name, then help our sewer system by clearing it out before it rains!

