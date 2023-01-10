Man urinates on carpet in airport terminal

In this footage, a man takes a leak in an airport terminal. Just urinates right on the damned carpet. I didn't rightly know how absorbent that thin carpet was until I saw a man pissing on it. Something strange about it, how much liquid it takes. A cop approaches gingerly, then adroitly takes him down as his stream dwindles. The man cries as he is taken to the ground, his plaintive call a wan and loveless plea to the spinning world, a mask of incertitude before the cold glass eye of the law, a sudden awareness that this is his moment of celluloid immortality, stumbled into as a coyote falls into a trap.

I post this only to demand that someone write a definite article about The Great Derangement—the apparent manifestation or psychological contagion of random bizarre and belligerent behavior in people with every awareness of the legal and social consequences.