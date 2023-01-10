The city of Santa Barbara warned residents to watch out for flying manhole covers

The storms in California have been powerful. So powerful that the city of Santa Barbara feared rising water pressure in its run-off system could sling manhole covers into the air enough that they issued a public warning.

SF Gate:

The city of Santa Barbara warned residents on Monday to watch out for flying manhole covers as a result of the storm battering the Central Coast region. "Due to the storm, manhole covers can be blown off due to high pressure being generated from the storm water and may cause extreme danger," the city wrote in a release.

Santa Barbara has received more than 6 inches of rain in the past two days, per the National Weather Service. There is currently a flash flood warning in effect for the city.