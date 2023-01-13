Five U.S. towns change name to remove racial slur for Native Americans

The offensive term "squaw" was removed from the names of five towns in the U.S. this week.

The sites are the last of almost 650 locations selected by the Department of the Interior to be renamed.

"Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation's public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds," said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who is the first Native American cabinet secretary in US history.

The word 'squaw' has historically been used as "an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women", the department said.