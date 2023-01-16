Dig this old-school illustration demo by car designer Hideo Kodama

Bob Knetzger
Photo Bob Knetzger

This photo essay of car designer Hideo Kodama doing car renderings is fragrantly nostalgic for me. We learned these tools and techniques in design school in the 70s: drawing with glass bottled spirit-based (phew!) Magic Markers™ on the back side of the vellum for subtle shades and no bleed…making hand-cut stencils to add dramatic colored accents with dusty NuPastel chalks and volatile Flo-master™ solvent…and finally spraying your finished art with aerosol cans of lacquer fixative (think clouds of hairspray).  Then you'd go have a cigarette. Students today with their fragrance-free Procreate and iPads don't know what they're missing…