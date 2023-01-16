This photo essay of car designer Hideo Kodama doing car renderings is fragrantly nostalgic for me. We learned these tools and techniques in design school in the 70s: drawing with glass bottled spirit-based (phew!) Magic Markers™ on the back side of the vellum for subtle shades and no bleed…making hand-cut stencils to add dramatic colored accents with dusty NuPastel chalks and volatile Flo-master™ solvent…and finally spraying your finished art with aerosol cans of lacquer fixative (think clouds of hairspray). Then you'd go have a cigarette. Students today with their fragrance-free Procreate and iPads don't know what they're missing…
Dig this old-school illustration demo by car designer Hideo Kodama
