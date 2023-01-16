Do you remember when the Cenobites showed up in Extreme Ghostbusters?

It's kind of bizarre that more horror properties don't crossover in modernity. Why should superheroes have all the fun with interconnected movie and television universes? Especially when you consider that the legendary Universal monsters were the characters that comprised the first shared movie verse. Even though Universal's attempts to build a "Dark Universe" were disastrous, that doesn't mean the concept should be off-limits for every movie monster.

After the success of MEGAN at the box office, horror fans started debating online if the eponymous evil doll was a better murderous toy than Chucky from the Child's Play series. Fans clearly want to see movie monsters throw down, but studios aren't getting the message.

In the video linked above, you can check out a crazily disturbing scene from the Extreme Ghostbusters cartoon that features an animated version of Hellraiser's Cenobites. If you remember this scene and didn't have to spend thousands on therapy, you're a stronger person than I could ever be.