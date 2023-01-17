Check out the first poster for season three of The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is the crown jewel of the Star Wars franchise in the world of television and film. After the polarizing reception Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy and Solo: A Star Wars Story received, the company decided to retreat to television to rehabilitate the brand. Luckily for Disney, they struck gold right out the gate with The Mandalorian.

Like a plot from the series, Disney needed a job done and contracted professionals in the form of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to carry out the mission. In short order, The Mandalorian became the biggest television show on the planet, and Baby Yoda merchandise started flying off the shelf. Through the show's success, Disney began to create a slew of Star Wars series that now acts as the brand's primary live-action output. However, it's time for the Star Wars brand's primary breadwinner to return. You can check out the first poster for The Mandalorian's third season in the tweet linked above.