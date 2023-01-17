Donald Trump bashes his most ardent followers — the evangelicals — for their "great disloyalty"

Donald Trump has been as quiet as a church mouse since he announced his 2024 White House bid in November. But this week, the withering one-term president got some of his old squeak back, ratting out his most devoted voting bloc, the evangelicals, for their "great disloyalty" — aka his losing streak.

"It's a sign of disloyalty. There's great disloyalty in the world of politics," he griped to Water Cooler host David Brody when asked why prominent evangelicals don't yet seem committed to Trump's candidacy (listen to full clip below, via Meidas Touch).

Trump also claimed he didn't actually care about the evangelical vote, but reminded them who instigated the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Nobody has ever done more for right to life than Donald Trump," he said, speaking about himself in the third person as if there was, God forbid, another "Donald Trump" out there.

And then he came right out and blamed evangelicals for his humiliating 2022 hand-picked candidate failures. "I thought they could've fought much harder during the election, the '22 election … A lot of them didn't fight or weren't really around to fight, and it did energize the Democrats."

Nothing like a guilt trip to energize your base.

Trump just slammed evangelical leaders who haven't yet pledged support for his 2024 presidential campaign as 'disloyal.' That'll surely win them over. pic.twitter.com/PgzsnWYziq — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 16, 2023

Via Mediaite

Image: Evan El-Amin / shutterstock.com