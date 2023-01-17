Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert had a classic mean girl bathroom brawl

Although Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Lauren Boebert (CO) used to heckle in tandem, the two far-right Reps. followed the mean girls playbook and soon turned on each other. And, as mean girls are wont to do, they performed one of their latest near-screaming matches in the Speaker's Lobby ladies room.
According to The Daily Beast, their anonymous sources allege that on Jan. 3, right before the Speaker vote, Bobo was in the bathroom, thinking the coast was clear of Marge, when the Georgia Qongresswoman suddenly burst out of a stall and confronted Boebert. "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?" she challenged.
The two then engaged in a brief but heated exchange, with Boebert finally telling Madge, "Don't be ugly," before she "stormed out" of the restroom.
From Daily Beast:
At least one other member is alleged to have witnessed the exchange: Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI). But over the course of three interviews with three different Daily Beast reporters, Dingell would not say what she saw.
"What happens in the ladies room stays in the ladies room," Dingell said.
(During one interview, Dingell seemed to acknowledge that something happened between Greene and Boebert, but she said she wasn't going to talk about it "in any way, shape, or form.") …
Not so long ago, Boebert and Greene moved essentially in lockstep. They regularly voted together—sometimes siding against the rest of the entire House of Representatives. And they were—and still are—two of the most recognizable women on the far right. …
But even before the McCarthy fight began to brew, there was a noticeable shift. Some tiffs have come to light in the last year, like when Boebert didn't come to Greene's defense after the Georgia Republican spoke at a conference hosted by the white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes last spring. The two also reportedly almost came to blows at a House Freedom Caucus meeting around the same time.
By the turn of the new year, it was clear: there was a full-on breakup.