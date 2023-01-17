Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert had a classic mean girl bathroom brawl

Although Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Lauren Boebert (CO) used to heckle in tandem, the two far-right Reps. followed the mean girls playbook and soon turned on each other. And, as mean girls are wont to do, they performed one of their latest near-screaming matches in the Speaker's Lobby ladies room.

According to The Daily Beast, their anonymous sources allege that on Jan. 3, right before the Speaker vote, Bobo was in the bathroom, thinking the coast was clear of Marge, when the Georgia Qongresswoman suddenly burst out of a stall and confronted Boebert. "You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?" she challenged.

The two then engaged in a brief but heated exchange, with Boebert finally telling Madge, "Don't be ugly," before she "stormed out" of the restroom.

From Daily Beast: