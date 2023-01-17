Mando and Grogu are going to be back and kicking ass. Over Din Djarin's recitation of "what being a Mandalorian means," to him anyways, we get some quick views of a season packed with the action we fans so desire. Mandalorian commandos, Jedi space wizards, and a Salacious B. Crumb look-a-like.
"The Mandalorian" season three trailer looks amazing
