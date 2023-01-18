Twitter's last few months, in review

Zoe Schiffer, Casey Newton, and Alex Heath wrote a deep-dive into Twitter's dismal fortunes since its takeover by Elon Musk last October. There's not many people left who are not trapped by healthcare or visa needs, except "cold-eyed mercenaries" and Elon "goons".

In three months, Musk has also largely destroyed the equity value of Twitter and much of his personal wealth. He has ­indicated that the company could declare bankruptcy, and the distraction of running it has caused Tesla stock to ­crater, costing him $200 billion.

…

Alicia was already tired of Musk's antics. For months, he had gone back and forth about buying the company where she had worked for more than a decade. He'd tried to back out of the deal, but Twitter sued, and the chief judge of Delaware's Chancery Court said a trial would move forward if the acquisition wasn't complete by October 28. Facing what many legal observers called an easy case for Twitter, Musk caved. So here they were, trying to show Musk what he was about to buy, and all he wanted to talk about was money.

Fine, she thought. If Musk wants to know about money, I'll tell him. She launched into a technical explanation of the ­company's data-center efficiency, curious to see if he would follow along. Instead, he interrupted. "I was writing C programs in the '90s," he said dismissively. "I understand how ­computers work."