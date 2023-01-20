Parrot dances along to lullaby

Most toddlers insist on a song or story to help them get to sleep. But did you know the same is sometimes true of birds? Little Bowes Zoo, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing their pets' misadventures, posted a video showing off just that. Dolly, one of the two parrots documented on the account, apparently requires a short song before bedtime… and she gets really into it, bouncing along with gusto. It may be worth a shot for any bird owners reading this – you'll never know unless you try!