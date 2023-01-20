Most toddlers insist on a song or story to help them get to sleep. But did you know the same is sometimes true of birds? Little Bowes Zoo, an Instagram account dedicated to sharing their pets' misadventures, posted a video showing off just that. Dolly, one of the two parrots documented on the account, apparently requires a short song before bedtime… and she gets really into it, bouncing along with gusto. It may be worth a shot for any bird owners reading this – you'll never know unless you try!
Parrot dances along to lullaby
- COMMENTS
- wonderful creatures
Sea otter helps clean up
There are many things that can be said about sea otters – they're cute, resourceful, good at doing tricks when plied with enough fish – but I don't think anyone's ever described them as helpful cleaners. Before today, that is. This video posted to r/aww—three guesses what that subreddit's for—depicts an otter helping employees by… READ THE REST
Christmas deer born in England
Just in time for the festive season, Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, England is celebrating the births of two deer. Cast all thoughts of Rudolph and his pals right out of your mind, though—these are Java mouse-deer, the smallest hoofed mammals in the world. Personally, I think they're in the running for cutest as well. They're… READ THE REST
A love song to an angry chihuahua
Everyone, meet Robbie Pfeffer's angry son. I can't stop watching this ridiculous rendition of Dancing Queen, courtesy of the lead singer of Playboy Manbaby, and his angry Chihuahua. Oeoeoeoleo, commenting on the video, stated, "I am a vet and this is the finest TikTok I have ever seen. I have no notes." I agree 100%.… READ THE REST
Yes, this self-heating mug also charges your phone
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Here's the issue with hot drinks: eventually, they go cold. All of a sudden, your beverage's delicious taste is just 'eh' and no longer evokes such a cozy feel. But, that… READ THE REST
Supercharge your tech this year for under $200 with this docking station
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You've probably told yourself that you need to upgrade your technology, but never actually do it (we're guilty of this, too). With the new year in full swing, stop waiting for… READ THE REST
Sleep tight every night for under $30 with this sheet set
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Is there any better sensation than a good night's sleep? When you get a proper amount of sleep, everything just feels right: You have more energy, better focus, and an abundance of… READ THE REST