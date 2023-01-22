Cool graffiti: Art Overnight's dancing bear in a tunnel

"The night is more richly colored then the day"

Art Overnight (art_overnight) reminds us that right now, there are street artists hard at work transforming the walls, sidewalks, cracks, and blank spaces of urban areas all over the planet. Right now. Some might be targeted for arrest and vandalism, others lauded for their efforts, but be sure the tribe of the moles helps us envision a different tomorrow and sit with the possibility of today with images and ideas that contort the imagination, and make us smile and laugh.

In this post, the "art collective," creates a moving picture experience of a bear dancing to phat beats in a tunnel.