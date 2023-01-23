Idaho abortion ban prevented woman suffering miscarriage from receiving medical care

A woman in Idaho relates how her miscarriage led to medical problems—and that doctors in the state refused to provide necessary medical care for her. The presumption is that they fear that the law will punish anyone that provided an abortion-like procedure, even on a dead fetus. But they aren't telling her.

Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end. In a series of TikTok videos — along with medical records, photos and videos shared with ABC News — she said that despite bleeding heavily and suffering intense cramps, she was denied a dilation and curettage, or D&C, which removes tissue from inside the uterus, multiple times.

"Why should I get to death's door to get help?" Broesder asked.

The answer is that they don't really care what happens to you, and the only thing pushing them at the threshold of your death is malpractice liability finally overwhelming their fear of prosecution.

They charged her for the visits, though:

"I was in so much pain I didn't know how much more my body could take," she said. "I had gone to the ER twice and I got turned away. I go to the OB, and I got turned away. I knew I couldn't afford much more visits for longevity afterwards to keep my family afloat. So, I was just like, well, it is what it is."

The article is essentially sourced to Broesder's own Tik Tok videos but does not link to them.