Marjorie Taylor Greene scares Kevin McCarthy into submission: "I will never leave that woman"

It's a good life for "Speaker" Kevin McCarthy, who must think happy thoughts and say happy things, gushing about head honcho Marjorie Taylor Greene at the mere mention of her name. "I will never leave that woman," he told a friend, according to The New York Times. "I will always take care of her."

"If you're going to be in a fight, you want Marjorie in your foxhole," the hog-tied Congressman later told the Times. "When she picks a fight, she's going to fight until the fight's over. She reminds me of my friends from high school, that we're going to stick together all the way through."

From NYT:

Days after he won his gavel in a protracted fight with hard-right Republicans, Speaker Kevin McCarthy gushed to a friend about the ironclad bond he had developed with an unlikely ally in his battle for political survival, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. … Their political union — a closer and more complex one than has previously been known — helps explain how Mr. McCarthy rose to power atop a party increasingly defined by its extremes, the lengths to which he will go to accommodate those forces, and how much influence Ms. Greene and the faction she represents have in defining the agenda of the new House Republican majority. … Mr. McCarthy has gone to unusual lengths to defend Ms. Greene, even dispatching his general counsel to spend hours on the phone trying to cajole senior executives at Twitter to reactivate her personal account after she was banned last year for violating the platform's coronavirus misinformation policy. Ms. Greene, in turn, has taken on an outsize role as a policy adviser to Mr. McCarthy, who has little in the way of a fixed ideology of his own and has come to regard the Georgia congresswoman as a vital proxy for the desires and demands of the right-wing base that increasingly drives his party.

So far terror-stricken McCarthy has managed to stay out of the cornfield, but with Marge and her MAGA minions, it's only a matter of time before the puppet pops.