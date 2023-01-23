The end of third-party Twitter clients

Twitter unceremoniously shut off access to most third-party apps nine days ago—a crude evening failure followed by rushed-out policy changes to suggest, if nothing else, that it was at least intentional. Most imagined a late-night Elon Musk "decision" which allowed for no forethought, finesse or planning; some imagined a hasty effort to cover for a breakage that the company no longer has the on-staff expertise to repair. Mitchell Clark writes that third-party clients made the site what it is today; the creator of the summarily-executed Twitteriffic app is more acerbic, pointing out that their app was first to use the term "Tweet" and to use the bluebird logo that was ultimately appropriated by Twitter itself.

Clark: