Violent attacks on U.S. Jews and gays reportedly increasing

The Washington Post reports that physical attacks of American Jews and gays are increasing, and ties it to the decay of content-moderation standards online, especially on Twitter.

New research to be released later this month by the misinformation tracker Network Contagion Research Institute suggests a connection between real-world incidents and variations of the word "groomer," often aimed at gays and suggesting that they are adults bent on seducing children. Although polls indicate a significant minority of the population believes otherwise, gay people are not more likely to be predators than straight people.

Pre-Musk, Twitter had classed the word "groomer" as hate speech. But usage began spiking not long after Musk said he would buy the platform, and it has surged repeatedly since, often after real-world incidents like the fatal shootings at a gay club in Colorado.