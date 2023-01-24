Classified documents found in Mike Pence's new home (!)

Classified documents are like a contagion that keeps popping up. First Donald Trump, then Joe Biden, and now about a dozen classified documents have been found inside of Mike Pence's new Indiana house, according to CNN, who broke the story. The documents were stored in boxes that were not secure.

Details of the documents haven't yet been disclosed, but Pence's team "notified congressional leaders and relevant committees of the discovery on Tuesday." And the former vice president's lawyer, who reportedly discovered them, has turned the documents over to the FBI.

"Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," a representative for Pence wrote. "Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."

