Classified documents found in Mike Pence's new home (!)

Classified documents are like a contagion that keeps popping up. First Donald Trump, then Joe Biden, and now about a dozen classified documents have been found inside of Mike Pence's new Indiana house, according to CNN, who broke the story. The documents were stored in boxes that were not secure.
Details of the documents haven't yet been disclosed, but Pence's team "notified congressional leaders and relevant committees of the discovery on Tuesday." And the former vice president's lawyer, who reportedly discovered them, has turned the documents over to the FBI.
"Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence," a representative for Pence wrote. "Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry."
From CNN:
The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division have launched a review of the documents and how they ended up in Pence's house in Indiana.
The classified documents were discovered at Pence's new home in Carmel, Indiana, by a lawyer for Pence in the wake of the revelations about classified material discovered in President Joe Biden's private office and residence, the sources said. The discovery comes after Pence has repeatedly said he did not have any classified documents in his possession. …
Pence asked his lawyer to conduct the search of his home out of an abundance of caution, and the attorney began going through four boxes stored at Pence's house last week, finding a small number of documents with classified markings, the sources said.
The classified material was stored in boxes that first went to Pence's temporary home in Virginia before they were moved to Indiana, according to the sources. The boxes were not in a secure area, but they were taped up and were not believed to have been opened since they were packed, according to Pence's attorney. Once the classified documents were discovered, the sources said they were placed inside a safe located in the house.