MAGA snowflakes triggered by Pink Floyd's new logo

Conservative homophobes are gnashing their teeth over Pink Floyd's new logo commemorating The Dark Side of the Moon's 50th anniversary. Why? The colors remind them of the gay pride flag, which upsets their delicate boomer bigotry.

Seemingly unaware that the original album art for The Dark Side of the Moon also featured the colors of the rainbow, sensitive gay-haters flocked to social media to broadcast their displeasure, threaten a boycott, and demand that the band be canceled.

"Lose the rainbow, you're making yourself look stupid!" exclaimed Wild Bill. "What is that pink Floyd what a disgrace," ejaculated Michael Donavan. "After seeing this logo I will not buy the reissue," pouted Teet Hiob. "are you going woke with rainbows, is there a straight flag. I want equal representation, don't get me wrong, we should all be true to who we are Peace" expressed David Tupman, apparently unhappy that straight people are not given enough representation in society. "Just another band pandering. Thier fame and amazing soul changing music can't save them from being in the 'woke' crowd. Unsubscribe," lamented Steve Chandler Jr.

These querulous gentlemen apparently took "We don't need no education" as life advice.