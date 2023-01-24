Majority of New Yorkers want George Santos to resign from Congress, says new poll

Earlier this month, Congress imposter George Santos said, "When 142 people ask me to resign, I'll resign." And, although he later clarified his statement, saying, "I was elected by 142,000 people, and until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me – we'll find out in two years," it looks like the people have spoken, at least according to a new poll of 800 New Yorkers: the majority wants him out.

In the first large poll on how New Yorker's feel about serial liar Rep. George Anthony Devolder … Santos, most want him to resign. When you include registered voters from all parties, the survey — conducted by the Siena College Research Institute — found 59% of New Yorkers want the Congressman to step down, with only 20% thinking he should stay (and 25% unsure).

Even 49% of Republicans want him to resign, with only 26% preferring he remain in office (and 25% unsure).

From Politico:

His favorability rating was roughly the same, though suburban residents — who make up the heart of the congressman's Long Island district — took a particular disliking to Santos. More than three quarters of them registered their disapproval of the newly elected representative, while only 8 percent took a positive view. The survey of over 800 registered voters was conducted between Jan. 15-19 and has a margin of error of 4.3 percent. The poll is the first large survey on New York voters' attitudes about Santos, who has refused to step down since a bombshell report in The New York Times in December revealed he had fabricated most of his resume, including his professional background and college education. … As more allegations have mounted, some of which he has admitted were exaggerated, Santos has drawn widespread condemnation from within his own party, including Republican officials in Nassau County, who pledged to cut off local support to their colleague in the House. But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has largely ignored calls for his resignation because he needs to maintain his slim majority in the chamber.

But, majority or not, the MAGA-controlled House needs Santos (or whatever his name is) for his vote, so to hell with what the people want.