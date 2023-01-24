The Proud Boys' masturbation policy: if a member "needs to ejaculate it must be within one yard of a woman with her consent"

Federal prosecutors seized the Proud Boys initiation manual two years ago during a raid, and it has been made public as part of the seditious conspiracy trial against five members of the violent far-right gang for their role in the January 6 insurrection.

Andy Cambell, an editor at HuffPost and the author of We Are Proud Boys: How a Right-Wing Street Gang Ushered in a New Era of American Extremism, tweeted one of the many unusual rules in the manual:

A Proud Boy may not ejaculate alone more often than once every thirty days. That means he must abstain from pornography during that time and if he needs to ejaculate it must be within one yard of a woman with her consent. The woman may not be a prostitute. This is our religion and our pope is the religion's founder, Dante Nero. Men who are away from their wives for extended periods of time has (sic) requested video conferencing as a way around the one-yard rule. This is not allowed.

