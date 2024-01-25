Proud Boy who rioted on Jan 6 jailed for six years after insulting judge

Marc Bru sacked the US Capitol with his fellow Proud Boys and other Trump supporters. He was sentenced to a prison term on Wednesday, ranting the whole while. Reporters said he called the judge a "clown" and a "fraud" presiding over a "kangaroo court" and that "You can give me 100 years and I'd do it all over again." He got six.

"That's the definition of no remorse in my book," the judge said. Prosecutors described Bru as one of the least remorseful rioters who assaulted the Capitol on 6 January 2021 when extremist supporters of Donald Trump, encouraged by the then outgoing US president broke into the Capitol to try to stop the certification by a joint session of Congress of Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

I want to praise Bru for having the courage of his convictions, unlike most Jan 6 types who weep and simper and beg before the judge only to retract their groveling later. But Bru's convictions, except the one the court just handed him, are stupid.