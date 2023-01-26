Congressman used AI to write a speech he read on the House floor

It's not just students who are taking advantage of AI ghost writers to do their homework. Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D–MA) has become the first Congressman (that we know of) to speak about a bill on the House floor using AI to write his speech.

All Auchincloss had to do was ask OpenAI's ChatGPT to "write 100 words to deliver on the floor of the House of Representatives" about legislation to develop a U.S.-Israel AI Center in the United States, according to HuffPost. And in just moments he had his rough draft.

A one-sentence example of what the AI "co-writer" included in the speech is: "We must collaborate with international partners like the Israeli government to ensure that the United States maintains a leadership role in AI research and development and responsibly explores the many possibilities evolving technologies provide."

Although the Congressman did go in and refine the speech a couple of times, the AI chatbox did all the heavy lifting.

From HuffPost: