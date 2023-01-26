Gamething is an "audio book club" about videogames by Pippin Barr and David Wolinsky

Art game legend Pippin Barr (previously, previously, previously, previously, previously as Boing Boing and Offworld) is taping GAMETHING, an audio book club about videogames, in collaboration with oral historian David Wolinsky.

Each episode (they) choose a game to play separately and exchange answering machine messages about it until the tape runs out. The result is a conversation about anything and everything (mostly everything) they find interesting about videogames.

Also looking forward to this: