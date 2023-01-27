A 45-year-old tech mogul spends $2M a year to make his body 18 again

Bloomberg published an article this week about Bryan Johnson (previously), who sold his payment processing company to eBay, Inc. for $800M in cash back in 2013. Naturally, he used his newfound wealth to de-age himself.

Johnson, 45, is an ultrawealthy software entrepreneur who has more than 30 doctors and health experts monitoring his every bodily function. […] Getting the program up and running required an investment of several million dollars, including the costs of a medical suite at Johnson's home in Venice, California. This year, he's on track to spend at least $2 million on his body. He wants to have the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis and rectum of an 18-year-old.

"The body delivers a certain configuration at age 18," he says. "This really is an impassioned approach to achieve age 18 everywhere." Johnson is well aware that this can sound like derangement and that his methods might strike some as biotech-infused snake oil, but he doesn't much care. "This is expected and fine," he says of the criticism he's received.

Johnson, Zolman and the team are more than a year into their experiments, which they collectively call Project Blueprint. This includes strict guidelines for Johnson's diet (1,977 vegan calories a day), exercise (an hour a day, high-intensity three times a week) and sleep (at the same time every night, after two hours wearing glasses that block blue light).

There are some obvious signs that Johnson is at least healthier than most 45-year-olds. The dude is way beyond ripped. His body fat hovers between 5% and 6%, which leaves his muscles and veins on full display. But it's what has happened inside his body that most excites his doctors. They say his tests show that he's reduced his overall biological age by at least five years. Their results suggest he has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old. "All of the markers we are tracking have been improving remarkably," says Toll.