Elk Range bluegrass band entertains folks stranded in the snow on Colorado's I-70

Colorado-based bluegrass band Elk Range entertained folks who were stranded on Interstate 70 on Saturday, January 28 after an accident closed the highway for five hours. CBS News Colorado explains:

When members of the Elk Range group broke out their instruments and broke into song, bored drivers and passengers got into the groove. A 10-mile stretch of Interstate 70 was shut down at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer jackknifed at mile marker 155. Traffic was stopped both directions and detoured at Wolcott and Eagle exits. But travelers caught between the towns had to sit out the closure.

Watch the video on YouTube here – the band is bringing their best, and the crowd is enjoying it, despite the snowy conditions!

If you want to learn more about Elk Range, which describes itself on its Facebook page as a "NewGrass quartet playing Rocky Mountain inspired music w/guitar, bass, mando, harmonica," visit their website.