U.S. Congressman Kitara Ravache George Anthony Devolder Santos Zabrovsky (Q-NY) is under FBI investigation for stealing $3,000 from a homeless US Navy veteran who was raising money to pay veterinarian bills for his sick dog, reports MSNBC.

The Navy veteran said he is handing over evidence related to the alleged theft, including text messages with the man who says he is George Santos.

The man who says he is George Santos denies the allegation. The FBI would not confirm that it is investigating him.