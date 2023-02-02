Rep. Dean Phillips delivers sick burn to Marjorie Taylor Greene

De-facto Speaker of the House Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) is leading the GOP charge to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the Foreign Affairs Committee because they say she is anti-semitic. Rep. Dean Phillps (D-MN), who is Jewish, suggested to Greene and other non-Jewish GOP representatives that, "if you really are sincere about defeating anti-semitism in America, how about asking us? How about asking us what we need? And let me assure you, you might be surprised by the answer."

While he was at it, he managed to get a good dig into Greene, Paul Gosar, and other wacko hate-mongers in the house:

Furthermore, [Omar, unlike Greene and her Q-MAGA cohort] has never posted a video depicting herself decapitating and killing fellow members of Congress. She doesn't question whether a plane really smashed in to the Pentagon and 9/11. She does not wonder if school shootings in America are staged. She has not propagated the absurd notion that space lasers financed by the Rothschild family are the cause of wildfires in California. She has never equated vaccine mandates with Adolf Hitler, and she has never ever expressed support for executing leaders of the United States Congress. Now being a conspiracy theorist alone is not grounds for removal from committees. I'll admit that. But depicting violence or supporting violence against fellow members of Congress is grounds for removal, being a Democrat or a Republican, but no one no one has accused representative Omar of depicting or supporting violence against anyone in this chamber. So why will 90% of Jewish members of the United States House of Representatives vote to maintain her committee assignment? Quite simply, because we believe in the human capacity to learn from mistakes, to make amends, and that atonement should be rewarded, not punished.