This New Orleans cat knows exactly how good they have it

Walking through the quirky Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans, I came across a black cat lounging in its custom painted abode in peach and turquoise, which perfectly complemented its owner's home. The addition of a tiny Pride flag and string lights made the scene even more "Marigny." The cat appeared to be aware of its luck, side-eyeing me as if to say, "Yes, I know how good I have it. Now go away, tourist."

That side-eye is real. photo by Rusty Blazenhoff