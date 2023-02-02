Walking through the quirky Marigny neighborhood in New Orleans, I came across a black cat lounging in its custom painted abode in peach and turquoise, which perfectly complemented its owner's home. The addition of a tiny Pride flag and string lights made the scene even more "Marigny." The cat appeared to be aware of its luck, side-eyeing me as if to say, "Yes, I know how good I have it. Now go away, tourist."
This New Orleans cat knows exactly how good they have it
