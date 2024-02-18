George Santos sues Jimmy Kimmel for copyright infringement over Cameo videos used on his show

George Santos, the disgraced Republican lawmaker and alleged criminal finally ejected from Congress as he awaits trial, is suing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Santos takes money to say what you like on the video platform Cameo; Kimmel paid him to say ridiculous things that were then broadcast on his show.

Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives last year after being charged with multiple counts of fraud and stealing from donors, is suing over alleged copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Kimmel misrepresented himself to induce Santos to create personalized videos "capitalizing on and ridiculing" his "gregarious personality," the lawsuit alleges.

He's not suing for libel as some assume. One of the requirements of libel is that there must be reputation to lose in the first place, and Santos ostentatiously lacks one. British actor and racist Lawrence Fox is another recent learner of the power of this principle, which torpedoed his case even in England's famously plaintiff-friendly libel regime.

Streisandage embedded above, in the form of the original Kimmel segment "Will Santos Say It?" Now we can play a new game: Will Santos Sue It?

Previously: Dem flips George Santos's seat in Congress