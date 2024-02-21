"I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time" — Jimmy Kimmel teases George Santos for suing him (video)

Fraudster George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel and the Walt Disney Company for fraud, demanding $750,000 in damages. The disgraced ex-Congressman is upset that Kimmel ordered Cameo videos from Santos using ridiculous scripts that Santos fell for and broadcast them on TV. The videos included ludicrous messages, such as congratulations to someone for eating six pounds of meat and another celebrating the cloning of a dog named Adolf.

Here's what Kimmel said on his show last night:

Did anyone else get sued by George Santos this weekend? I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time. George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud. This is the lawsuit: James C.Kimmel, AKA Jimmy Kimmel.That's my secret pseudonym. Why don't they list his pseudonyms too? George has rudely filed a lawsuit against me, our show, and the Walt Disney Company because we did a nice thing.We supported him by ordering his Cameo videos. After he was removed from the house, George signed on with Cameo to make some money. We wrote some absolutely ridiculous messages for him to read. He recorded the messages and sent them back to us, and now he's suing. He says we deceived him under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos only to then broadcast these on national television.

If there's one thing George Santos will not stand for, it's using a fake name under false pretenses.And by the way, the idea that he believed these messages, which get posted on the Cameo site anyway, were from real fans. One of them was about a guy named Gary who ate six pounds of loose ground beef in under 30 minutes. Another one was a message congratulating my mom, Brenda, on the successful cloning of her beloved Schnauzer, Adolf. He says he thought these were real messages and that he was duped. He's being represented by the prestigious law firm of Pot, Kettle, and Black. They are seeking $750,000 in damages, plus other damages to be determined in court. And that is why I'm setting up a GoFundMe right now, with a target of $355 million, so we can save this country.