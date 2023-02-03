This zero-waste grocery store hopes to make a difference. Amis de la Terre (aka Friends of the Earth) is a grocery store in Costa Mesa, California that offers an alternative, eco-friendly way to shop. Created by Chris McGuire and Jessica Walden, the store allows customers to fill their reusable jars and containers, which are then weighed before purchase.

You can purchase as much or as little as you want. If more stores did this, we would contribute much less waste to the earth. I'd be thrilled to see a store like this pop up near my house.