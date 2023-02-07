Awkward Flyer is a hilarious public art project

Awkward Flyer is an art project that spreads hilarious and bizarre flyers on telephone poles hither and yon. Many of them are for pretend workshops, such as "how to act happy when you open a birthday present you know you will instantly throw in the trash when you get home" and another one titled "how to squat over a public toilet so you don't have to touch the gross toilet seat". In all honesty, these are both workshops that I'd love to attend. Awkward Flyer brings up many important life skills that they just don't teach in school!