Say their names: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have reprised their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman for a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial. And they're not the only ones, Raymond Cruz is also in the ad as his crazy Cartel drug kingpin character, Tuco Salamanca. The popped corn snack brand has released the admittedly pretty amusing 60-minute spot ahead of Super Bowl LVII which is this Sunday, February 12. (Consequence TV)