Republican troll-in-chief Marjorie Taylor Greene marched around the Capitol halls today burdened with a large white helium balloon. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.) I guess this is the hard work the Georgia Qongresswoman was referring to last Friday when she whined about how "miserable" her $174,000 job was, telling her voters, "I don't enjoy it." If only someone would shoot the balloon down and put her out of her misery.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt at trolling. pic.twitter.com/PiCcXbLfYP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 7, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com