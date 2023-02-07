Santos constituents take bus to demand his ouster, McCarthy says congress is conducting an ethics investigation

Marjorie Taylor Greene puppet Kevin McCarthy admitted that GOP hero Rep. George Santos is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. McCarthy said it after news came out that a bus filled with angry Santos constituents was driving down from New York to demand that the beloved MAGA exemplar vacate his post.

Santos told CNN that he's "not concerned" by the ethics probe. And he probably doesn't have to worry because McCarthy needs his vote.

In the meantime, Rachel Maddow reported that Santos' claim that he was mugged for his shoes in New York City and someone tried to murder him is not supported by law enforcement records. However Santos did file a complaint with the NYPD alleging that his neighbor tried to throw garbage at him, but missed.