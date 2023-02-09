Rep. Jamie Raskin perfectly mocks Speaker Kevin McCarthy with facts about the Republican's high-crime district (video)

Republicans have long blamed crime on Democrat-run cities, and now (MTG-run) Kevin McCarthy's Congress is trying to intervene in Washington D.C. local politics with a bill that would dictate penalties on crime. But in fiery remarks made on the floor yesterday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D–MD) reminded us which city is among the most crime-ridden of all: Rep. Kevin McCarthy's Bakersfield, California.

"It turns out that Bakersfield, California has one of the highest crime rates in America, recently described as one of the top 10 deadliest cities in America for its size, and its crime rate is higher than that of Washington D.C.," he said (see video below). "And yet we're going to take this opportunity to kick around the people of Washington D.C.?"

Never one to mince words, he then points out the disgraceful "imaginary, fake, counterfeit grievance" of MAGA lawmakers against the real patriots — D.C. residents who work for the Capitol and D.C. police — who fought to defend them on Jan. 6, summing his statements up by describing how the Republican House "indulge the follies and the fantasies and the pathologies of Donald Trump," while they "kick around the people of Washington D.C., who defended us, as patriots, on that day [Jan. 6]."

And in Raskin's closing remarks, he holds up a mirror to the hypocritical MAGA House in the most satisfying way:

Front page thumbnail image: C-SPAN (screengrab)