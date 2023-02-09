SpaceX seems to regret helping Ukraine

After stepping up early in Russia's war against Ukrainian independence and supplying Ukraine with terminals and access to its StarLink satellite internet system, and looking like heroes, SpaceX has seemingly been uncomfortable with the Ukrainians actually using the system. SpaceX's chairman, petulant billionaire, and Twitter's chief of mismanagement, Elon Musk, has seemingly preferred Russia, had a spat with Ukraine's ambassador and threatened to end Ukraine's access to the service if someone else didn't pay for it.

Now we find out that SpaceX has limited Ukraine's ability to use StarLink in an offensive capacity, because it was sent to help with banking, schools, and getting emails to family members to tell them you are still alive — not to actually help Ukraine stay free.

