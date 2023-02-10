With a new Fox special, Roseanne Barr blames Satan for earlier show's cancellation, not racism

Roseanne Barr still refuses to believe that she lost her TV show as a consequence of making racist remarks, like calling former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes" in 2018.

No, it was Satan himself who canceled her, because she believes in God and has talent. She didn't explain why Satan hasn't punished the billions of other talented God-believers on Earth, but no matter. Ms. Barr prefers to believe she was hand-picked for special attention by the Dark Prince, and she's been sore about it ever since.

The Los Angeles Times conducted a fawning interview with irascible Ms. Barr in celebration of her upcoming stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation.