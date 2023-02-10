With a new Fox special, Roseanne Barr blames Satan for earlier show's cancellation, not racism

Roseanne Barr still refuses to believe that she lost her TV show as a consequence of making racist remarks, like calling former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the "Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes" in 2018.
No, it was Satan himself who canceled her, because she believes in God and has talent. She didn't explain why Satan hasn't punished the billions of other talented God-believers on Earth, but no matter. Ms. Barr prefers to believe she was hand-picked for special attention by the Dark Prince, and she's been sore about it ever since.
The Los Angeles Times conducted a fawning interview with irascible Ms. Barr in celebration of her upcoming stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation.
What goes through your mind when you look back on what happened? How did it affect you emotionally and personally? I can imagine it was devastating.
It was. I would die many times. I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God.
It must have been horrible.
And they denied me the right to apologize. Oh my God, they just hated me so badly. I had never known that they hated me like that. They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. Even though "Roseanne" became their No. 1 show, they'd rather not have a No. 1 show.
What were those conversations like when executives first called you to tell you how upset everyone was?
During the initial call, I told them I thought [Jarrett] was white. I said I would go on my show and explain it. They wouldn't let me. They decided I was a liar in my apology.