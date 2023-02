Taylor Robinson's special soap is made from donated expired breast milk. Customers say it helps treat eczema, psoriasis, and cradle cap.

"We cut the breast milk out of the bag, add lye to it, and then pour that in the mold," she explains in the video. "You can still use expired milk on your skin and receive all the benefits. It's a good way to repurpose that milk… The reactions I get when people see breast milk soap is anything from disgust to amazement."