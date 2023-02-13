Having fixed Twitter, Musk now eyeing Manchester United F.C.

Manchester United is up for sale and purportedly Elon Musk is interested. Musk spent 2022 proving he could spend a lot of money buying things he didn't even want to, and certainly seems intent on keeping 2023 interesting. Yahoo! claims there are some who would prefer Musk buy the club over other rumored bidders.

Yahoo Sports:

A bid from Musk would be more palatable for many than a sale to private investors from Qatar with Amnesty International recently warning it was a "continuation of this state-backed sportswashing project".

"Coming in the wake of the World Cup and strenuous efforts from the Qatari government to fashion a glitzy new image for the country, it seems highly likely that any Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a continuation of this state-backed sportswashing project," Peter Frankental, Amnesty UK's economic affairs director, told the PA news agency.