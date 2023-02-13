Marjorie Taylor Greene brainwashes MAGA mob right before our eyes: "Mitch McConnell is a Democrat" (video)

Space laser Marjorie Taylor Greene beamed a MAGA crowd with her Q-laced Kool-aid over the weekend in Idaho.

"Raise your hand if you believe Mitch McConnell is a Republican," she asked, to which her blind followers, taking a cue from their Qult leader's body language, stood straight-jacket still.

"Raise your hand if you think Mitch McConnell is a Democrat," the Qult leader instructed, to which, magically, every hand in the room shot up.

"He's a RINO" at least one in the excited mob shouted, and Greene rewarded them with warm fuzzies by validating the remark. "Yeah, he is a RINO! He's worse than a RINO!"

Now we know what it looks like when the Georgia puppetmaster controls "Speaker" Kevin McCarthy behind closed doors.

Today's Republican Party …



Marge in Idaho: "Raise your hand if you think Mitch McConnell is a Democrat." pic.twitter.com/BnsWSf2yGT — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 12, 2023

