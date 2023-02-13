Two people rescued after falling into vat of Dove chocolate at factory

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the Mars Wrigley factory in Elizabethown, Pennsylvania $14,500 after two workers fell into a massive vat of Dove chocolate. Rescuing them was apparently quite an ordeal. August Gloop empathizes. From the BBC News:

A hole had to be cut into the bottom of the partly-full tank to get them out.

More than two dozen rescuers responded, and one worker was transported to hospital by helicopter, according to local reports.

The regulator's report labelled the incident "serious". It says the workers were hired to clean tanks, and were not provided with proper safety training.