Watch: stagehands break down and remove Rihanna's Super Bowl set in barely 4 minutes

"After Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show," writes Rob Tornoe, "they broke down her set and had it off the field in a little over four minutes."
The performance itself was fantastic:
The BBC reports that she "failed to debut any new music" but did bring an unexpected guest:
Rihanna delivered an electrifying and hit-heavy half-time show at Sunday's Super Bowl, but social media went into meltdown when the singer revealed an unexpected special guest. … The singer may have failed to debut any new music during her performance at Sunday's Super Bowl, but the baby bump she debuted instead almost broke the internet.