Watch: stagehands break down and remove Rihanna's Super Bowl set in barely 4 minutes

"After Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show," writes Rob Tornoe, "they broke down her set and had it off the field in a little over four minutes."

After Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show, they broke down her set and had it off the field in a little over four minutes. pic.twitter.com/54HtLLCpKm — Rob Tornoe (@RobTornoe) February 13, 2023

The performance itself was fantastic:

this shot during Rihanna's Super Bowl performance is so wild holy crap pic.twitter.com/jE8UWAnxjA — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 13, 2023

The BBC reports that she "failed to debut any new music" but did bring an unexpected guest: