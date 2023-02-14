Makita's battery-powered coffee maker reviewed: "I don't understand why this exists"

I posted Makita's slightly odd coffee maker a long time ago, but today chanced across a review by James Hoffman, an actual human being.

It's a fun review! It takes seven minutes to brew one small cup of coffee, and doing so will deplete a battery. A 12v battery is good for not quite 160ml, an 18v for not quite 250ml. The coffee is "fine," like you'd get from a basic Mr. Coffee machine. He recommends instead getting Makita's battery-powered kettle [Amazon], which demands two 18v batteries for a more substantial boil, and bringing an Aeropress to the jobsite.