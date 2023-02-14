Pizza delivery turns to high-pitched screams when a squirrel waits for the door to open and then flies in (video)

A woman got more than she bargained for when she ordered a pizza to be delivered to her house. As the pizza guy unzips his hot food bag, a leaping squirrel flies over his head and into the customer's home, greeted by loud screams. Hilariously, the pizza guy has no idea what is going on, and calmly waits on the porch while the family is frantically dealing with the intruder inside. Somebody finally comes out to grab the pizza and quickly explains what happened, much to the pizza guy's amusement.

(See video, posted by Fox5 New York, below).

Front page thumbnail image: Stephen Coburn / shutterstock.com