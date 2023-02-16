Check out this awesome conversation between Steven Spielberg and RRR director SS Rajamouli

There are few things as satisfying as watching master discuss their crafts. Even if your competency in a field is that of a layman, listening to experts talk shop about a topic you're marginally interested in can offer hours of entertainment. Being a fly on the wall during conversations between important artists and thinkers is one of the primary reasons that the podcast form has eclipsed radio in recent years. Instead of searching for gems within the truncated discourse offered in a radio interview of yesteryear, modern media allows fans to listen to their favorite artists uninterrupted.

In the video linked above, two of the world's greatest directors, Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli, the visionary auteur behind RRR, sit down and discuss the intricacies of their field, as well as Spielberg's new film The Fablemans. Watching Rajamouli, who is frequently compared to Spielberg, finally get the recognition the West has long denied him is pretty awesome.