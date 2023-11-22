Comedian mocks beaten women

Matt Rife, comedian:

The set includes a joke about a female server at a restaurant having a black eye. "My boy who I was with was like: 'Yeah, I feel bad for her, man. I feel like they should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face, ya know?' And I was like, 'Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn't have that black eye,'" Rife said.



… "If you've ever been offended by a joke I've told, here's a link to my official apology. Tap to solve the issue," linking to a site which sells helmets to protect against head trauma for individuals with special needs.

Once again tapping the "Richard Rorty from the 1990s" sign.

One thing that is very likely to happen is that the gains made in the past forty years by black and brown Americans, and by homosexuals, will be wiped out. Jocular contempt for women will come back into fashion. The words 'n—–' and 'kike' will once again be heard in the workplace. All the sadism which the academic Left has tried to make unacceptable to its students will come flooding back.

The importance of "jocular" can't be underestimated. It is to the bean as the fist is to the cup.

Rife's jocularity resulted in old footage of him grabbing Zendaya's face going viral. The incident and the show are one thing, but I'm struck by what he says when he realizes he's in trouble: "I didn't touch her!"