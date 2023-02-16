Customers in front of a store in West Bengal, India, were terrorized by a wild elephant that went on a rampage. A video captured the incident, showing several people standing in front of a market when some of them suddenly look startled and start running. In the chaos, a frightened cow also runs down the street. Suddenly, an elephant appears and charges toward the people at the market, tossing a gas-powered scooter out of the way. After the brief commotion, the elephant loses interest and continues on its unmerry way.
Rampaging elephant tosses scooter in crowded market
