Rampaging elephant tosses scooter in crowded market

Customers in front of a store in West Bengal, India, were terrorized by a wild elephant that went on a rampage. A video captured the incident, showing several people standing in front of a market when some of them suddenly look startled and start running. In the chaos, a frightened cow also runs down the street. Suddenly, an elephant appears and charges toward the people at the market, tossing a gas-powered scooter out of the way. After the brief commotion, the elephant loses interest and continues on its unmerry way.